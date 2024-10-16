Former Forest Lake High School band director remembered after he and his wife were killed in car crash

Many are remembering a former beloved high school band director.

For nearly three decades, Richard Hahn was the band director at Forest Lake High School.

Hahn and his wife died last week after a car crash south of Cologne in Carver County. The accident remains under investigation.

Former students say as a music teacher, Hahn leaves behind an incredible legacy.

“I saw that he had tragically died in this accident and my heart just sunk,” former student Jake Hahn said. “It’s a big loss for the community and for the tight-knit group of musicians that kind of run this place.”

A celebration of life for Hahn and his wife, who was also a music teacher, will be held Saturday in Forest Lake.