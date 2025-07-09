Forensic psychologist: ‘Level of violence’ alleged in Collins’ charging documents ‘shocking’

The allegations laid out by Anoka County prosecutors in a criminal complaint charging a Columbia Heights man with the murder of his son, 16-year-old Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr. on Wednesday were “on the more extreme end,” according to a Minnesota-based expert in forensic psychology.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS interviewed Dr. Andrea Lovett on Wednesday in an effort to put the allegations against Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., 38, into context as he made his first appearance in court.

Dr. Lovett has spent 22 years as a forensic psychologist, evaluating the minds of those accused of violent crime, including similar cases.

“It’s definitely clear I’ve not evaluated Mr. Collins. I don’t know anything about his case, that’s important to say. But, the level of violence that is alleged in the criminal complaint is shocking.”

Preliminary autopsy results “indicate evidence of decapitation by knife,” according to the complaint.

“I’ve been involved in, evaluated individuals with similar crimes in the past, but it’s uncommon. That aspect of these allegations is far more uncommon even than a parent harming and killing their child,” Lovett said.

“This case is on the more extreme end, again, if the allegations are true… If that ends up being the manner of death, that’s not really something that happens accidentally.”

Generally speaking, Lovett said those who commit such heinous alleged acts usually fall into one or more of three categories:

They suffer from severe mental illness that can cause a disconnect from reality. They have psychopathic tendencies, exhibiting a particular lack of remorse or empathy “Whether due to situational factors or personality factors or both,” they are “in a state of mind where they are under a lot of stress” and act out emotionally.

“As this case goes forward, assuming that it does, the details are going to be very important as far as telling us about the motive, the reasons, and about the defendant, if guilty, his character, personality and mental state when it occurred,” Lovett said.