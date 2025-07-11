Forecast First Alert: Weekend air quality takes a hit

While storms remain a short-term concern tonight, all eyes turn to the weekend as wildfire smoke descends across the region. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of Minnesota and western Wisconsin—prompting a Forecast First Alert for Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re heading to the cabin or spending time outdoors around the metro, take note: smoke concentrations will be high enough to make air quality unhealthy for everyone in and around the Twin Cities, and very unhealthy across northern Minnesota. Sensitive groups should limit outdoor time, and even healthy individuals are encouraged to take it easy outside this weekend.

Tonight will stay warm and humid, with scattered thunderstorms still possible. Lows dip to the mid-60s.

Saturday starts with a lingering shower or two, but most of the day will be dry, partly cloudy, and increasingly hazy as smoke thickens across the region. Expect a high near 80.

On Sunday, temperatures climb toward the upper 80s. The sunshine may look inviting, but wildfire smoke will remain a serious concern, making it a better day for indoor plans.

Heat and humidity build into early next week. Monday will be hot and sticky with highs around 90, and a few storms could pop up late.

Tuesday brings better chances for widespread thunderstorms, followed by lingering rain chances and cooler, more comfortable air through midweek.