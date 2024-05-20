Forecast First Alert: Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon for Minnesota, Wisconsin

There is a Forecast First Alert for Tuesday. Widespread rain and storms are likely. Severe weather and heavy rain are possible across a large portion of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

An active weather pattern will be moving through the upper Midwest on Monday and Tuesday.

Thunderstorms rumbled through the Twin Cities early Monday morning, with a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer capturing video of distant lightning. You can watch that video further below.

However, a Forecast First Alert has been issued for Tuesday by Minnesota’s Weather Authority.

Although rain and storms are possible during the early morning hours, another round of stronger storms is possible later in the day, just in time for the drive home from work.

Severe and strong storms are most likely to hit southeastern Minnesota and southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, as well as a large part of Iowa – however, the storm system is still forming, and the exact target area has yet to be determined.

Expect heavy rain, potentially enough for flash flooding and lingering river flooding. Hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Currently, rain totals from Sunday night through Tuesday night may total 1-2″, but areas with stronger storms could push some totals as high as 4″.

