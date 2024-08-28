Forecast First Alert: Strong storms possible the afternoon, evening hours on Thursday

After a quiet day today with developing sun after morning clouds, more thunderstorms are likely on Thursday before clearing sets in just in time for the holiday weekend!

A Forecast First Alert has been issued by Minnesota’s Weather Authority due to a slight risk of severe weather on Thursday.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow, storms will be possible across the state, with the slight risk area including the Twin Cities metro area and stretching from north-central Minnesota and south into central Iowa and parts of western Wisconsin.

A marginal risk area stretches even further north to parts of northern Minnesota, west to include areas near Bemidji and southwest to include parts of South Dakota.

This latest alert comes a few days after severe storms caused thousands of power outages across Minnesota and Wisconsin and trees to be uprooted.

Thursday is expected to be warm and humid ahead of the storms, with highs reaching the lower to mid-80s. CLICK HERE to find the current dew points.

