Forecast First Alert: It will be a dangerously hot and humid Fourth of July

MSP Forecast Friday Morning, July 4, 2025 – Meteorologist Mace Michaels

***HEAT ADVISORY***

TODAY: CLOUDS AND ISOLATED SHOWERS EXIT THIS MORNING, THEN MOSTLY SUNNY, HOT, HUMID. HIGH: 92, HEAT INDEX NEAR 100. WIND: SSW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS, WARM, STICKY, SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS (40%) DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT. LOW: 75. WIND: SSW NEAR 10 MPH.



SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY, OCCASIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS (80%). RAIN DIMINISHING IN THE EVENING. 80/65.



SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, LESS HEAT AND HUMIDITY. 82/64.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, PM STORMS POSSIBLE (40%). 82/67.

TUESDAY: A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS, A FEW THUNDERSTORMS (50%). 83/67.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS (30%). 84/65.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SEASONABLE. 85/67.