FORECAST FIRST ALERT: Extreme heat expected this weekend

Here’s your forecast for Thursday, June 19, 2025, from Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT:

Building heat and high humidity for this upcoming weekend has prompted the issuance of an extreme heat watch…For most of the state on Saturday and on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower and middle 90s along with very high dew points in the 70’s will mean heat index values of over 100-degrees both weekend afternoons/early evenings.

Today: Mostly sunny and very warm. Not too humid yet. An isolated late thunderstorm is possible. High: 87

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low: 68

Friday: An early thunderstorm, otherwise turning mostly sunny. Very humid. High: 88/78 (an overnight thunderstorm is possible)

Saturday (Forecast First Alert): An early thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, hot and very humid. High: Near record 95(heat index 100 degrees or higher)./80

Sunday (Forecast First Alert): Windy, hot and very humid. (Storms are likely late Sunday night.) High: 96 (Heat index 100 degrees or higher.)/72

Monday: Cooler with scattered showers/thunderstorms. High: 80/65

Tuesday: Much cooler. A few showers are still likely. High: 72/50

Wednesday: Showery and cool. High: 70/58