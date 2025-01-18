Forecast First Alert: Dangerous wind chills arriving this weekend

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First ALERT starting Sunday morning and lasting through Monday night.

EXTREME COLD: An arctic airmass over the country will lead to a prolonged period of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from 25° to 50° BELOW 0° across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

The weekend will remain breezy and dry with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures Saturday morning will begin around 2° in the metro, with wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero across the state.

By Sunday morning, even colder air arrives with air temperatures in the teens and 20s below zero, and wind chills in the 30s to 40s below zero. Very little improvement is expected into the afternoon, with high temperatures remaining below zero. This dangerous cold then continues into Monday morning, before improving with temperatures returning above zero by Tuesday afternoon.

Extreme cold is one of the leading causes of weather related injuries., and wind chills this low could lead to frostbite in as little as 10 to 20 minutes. As always, remember to listen to your body. If you start to feel extremely cold or notice signs of frostbite or hypothermia, seek shelter and warmth immediately. Make sure to check in on the very young and very old in your family and community, as they are especially vulnerable to the dangers of extreme cold. Dress in warm, layered clothing, and cover exposed skin to protect against frostbite. Above all, prioritize staying warm and safe if you need to be outdoors.

You can also protect your pipes by letting water drip through the faucets at night, and opening cabinet doors to allow the warm air heating the home to also heat your plumbing.

As always, stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for changing conditions as temperatures gradually rebound throughout next week.

Click here for KSTP’s full weather coverage.