Foot traffic picking up in St. Paul as state employees come back to office at least 3 days a week

The downtown area in St. Paul has struggled since the pandemic with business closures and empty streets, but downtown leaders believe more foot traffic is the key to success.

Starting this week, the St. Paul Downtown Alliance said 20,000 more workers are filling the streets.

Back in March, Governor Tim Walz ordered state employees to return to the office at least 50% of the time.

Part of the reason is to support economic vitality, bringing foot traffic back to businesses.

“Just kind of got sprung on people on short notice. I think was the biggest complaint that I heard. It takes time to rearrange your life,” one state worker told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “I don’t think they needed to bring everybody back half time. I think, you know, that could have been a management decision.”



Some workers explained they want more to come back to.



Just this year, a major grocery store closed downtown, and a handful of restaurants called it quits after declining sales.



Some Minnesotans are already looking toward a brighter future.

“I think it’s exciting. There’s a lot of energy downtown. “It’s nice to see the farmer’s markets return. It’s nice to see the businesses doing well, so it’s energizing me,” Sanda Zweber, a downtown worker, said.



“I love it. It’s nice. I like to get the city back and creating commerce, it’ what it’s all about,” Dave Fellon, downtown St. Paul resident, said. “It got pretty depressing during the pandemic, but the vibe is back.”

Statement from Saint Paul Downtown Alliance President Joe Spencer:

“Having our state workers return to their downtown Saint Paul offices brings renewed energy to our streets and provides a meaningful boost in vitality and vibrancy to businesses. There’s something truly special about working downtown, especially in the summer months. Today, the presence of our state workers was clearly felt, and we hope they feel our enthusiasm and appreciation. The more people we ultimately have enjoying and contributing to downtown — whether as workers, residents or visitors — the stronger and more dynamic our city center becomes.”