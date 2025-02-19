Flight attendants training for emergencies through course in Eagan

After a plane crash-landed in Toronto on Monday, experts are highlighting the importance of flight attendants and their safety efforts in the skies.

Aviation experts said it’s highly likely everyone survived because of the swift efforts of the flight crew.

In the eye of a crisis, flight attendants are trained to see a way out.

“They have to learn just how to be almost a Swiss army knife for any needs that might come up in the sky,” Lincoln Hughes, Travel Academy director, said.

Hughes saw the viral video from Monday’s plane crash in Toronto showing flight attendants taking swift action to get passengers to safety.

“I saw a lot of process and procedure going through, and kind of muscle memory taken over from the flight attendants,” Hughes said. “They did some of it even upside down while they’re keeping themselves safe and making sure their customers are safe.”

Before you see them on the plane, flight attendants get real-world training on the ground. Then, they take their skills to the skies.

Olivia Mauric and Ingrid Stablewski are going through flight attendant training. It’s a 10-week hands-on course at the Travel Academy in Eagan.

“That’s what I want to do, and I just want to be there for people to make them feel safe, make them feel comfortable,” Mauric said.

Flight attendants wear many hats that you may not always see. They’re trained to be first responders, evacuation specialists and sometimes a friend.



“If somebody is panicking because it’s their first flight or if somebody is just having a really bad day,” Stablewski said. “It’s definitely more than just a smile and the cookies. It’s a lot of safety.”

After this emergency, some are calling them superheroes that can fly in real life.

“Your flight attendants are there for your safety and not to be your servant,“ Hughes said. “They’re super hard workers. They’re there for your benefit and in a crisis, you want a really good flight attendant in front of you.”

Hughes said it’s not a requirement for flight attendants to take the Travel Academy’s course, but it’s training that will give them necessary skills and increase the likelihood of being hired in a competitive job field.

If you’re interested in the Travel Academy’s curriculum, click here.