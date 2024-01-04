Flanagan, state leaders and advocates to address new tenant’s rights laws

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and housing advocates from around the state will meet to highlight new laws aimed at protecting tenant’s rights.

Flanagan will be joined by Senator Clare Oumou Verbeten, Representative Agbaje, Minnesota Deputy Attorney General John Keller, and advocates for housing at 1 p.m.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, new tenant rights that went into effect on Monday include provisions like:

Landlords are required to provide heat of at least 68 degrees in residential dwellings between Oct. 1 and April 30 unless it’s above 60 degrees outside.

Landlords that allow animals can’t require them to be declawed or devocalized.

Landlord entry into residential units is restricted to being between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and must have at least 24 hours of notice.

Eviction actions alleging financial shortcomings must include a delivered letter to tenants, laying out what is owed and any rental rights and assistance they may be eligible for. Landlords then must wait 14 days to proceed with the eviction.

Emergency repair incidents are specified, including loss of running water or sanitary facilities, no heat or a broken refrigerator.

Check back for a live stream of the event at 1 p.m.