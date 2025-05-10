Fishing opener marks the unofficial start of summer in Minnesota

Saturday marked the official start of Minnesota’s fishing season, and an unofficial start of summertime activities.

Minnesota fishing is a $4.4 billion industry according to the Department of Natural Resources, and brings around half a million people to Minnesota lakes to try and catch something with scales.

“Well, I gave them 20 bucks this morning, so I’m adding to part of that,” Mike Eterno, a fisher from White Bear Lake, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “It is a big industry and obviously popular in this state.”

While many will look to hook a walleye, sauger, or even a northern pike, others will be content with just being in the moment and enjoying the lake.

“We’re going fishing, and if we don’t catch anything, it’s called boating,” Eterno said.

“You’re out here with peace,” Alex James of Blooington said. “You get to be out here in the calm. Hear the birds chirping. You get to hear the water flowing and stuff like that. So pretty, pretty relaxing being out here compared to being in the city’s lot.”

For more information on the fishing season, as well as what rules and regulations are in effect, you can go to the DNR website to learn more.