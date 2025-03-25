First statewide Minnesota high school girls flag football league kicks off this spring

A new era in Minnesota high school sports starts this spring.

The first statewide high school girls flag football league will kick off next month.

More than 50 schools will compete thanks to a $600,000 donation from the Minnesota Vikings to support the league.

Teacher Kayla Ross has been named head coach of the new girls flag football team at St. Louis Park High School.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for a male-dominated sport to have females step into this space and really show up in a different way,” Ross said. “We’re going to have some fun and be as competitive as possible.”

Seventy girls at the Saint Louis Park High are registered to try out for the team, including junior Amelia Beach.

“I thought football is just something I watched on TV,” Beach said. “Just kind of a new thing that has not really be seen by the world yet, so I’m excited to contribute to that.”

The high school girls flag football league starts at the end of April.