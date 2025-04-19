Fire investigators searching for cause of fire at Minnesota Renaissance Festival

The fire was still smoldering at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival outside Shakopee Friday morning.

Fire investigators could be seen combing through ash-covered machinery and debris, taking photographs and using tools to find the point of origin, where the blaze began.

“We’re sad but very grateful,” Stephanie Whipps, executive director of the festival, said quietly. “The fire could have been way further down the line.”

“This is a difficult situation,” added Shakopee Fire Chief Mike Nelson. “This is all wood frame buildings; it’s in a remote location.”

Ten of the 20 connected buildings used as booths for artisans or food vendors are now in ruins.

“Someone called me, and I looked, and I said, ‘That sure looks like my booth in the middle of the flames there,’” says Dawn Kieninger, owner of New Pterodactyl Leather. “Anyone who does live outdoor events for a living, pretty quickly you have to learn to be adaptable because fire is not what you want.”

Authorities say the fire, discovered by a groundskeeper, broke out around 6 p.m. Thursday.

It would take 86 firefighters more than five hours to get the flames knocked down.

“Devastating to kind of watch something you’ve been a part of for 15 years, in my case, burning,” Whipps says.

Investigators say they’re looking into Thursday night’s violent weather as a possible factor.

“We do know there were four lightning strikes within one mile and two lightning strikes within a half mile of the facility here,” Nelson explains.

But fire crews faced another challenge.

The festival property, outside the Shakopee city limits, is out of reach of the municipal water system, with no fire hydrants nearby.

So, water had to be shuttled in, using 10 tanker trucks and a portable pond.

“All shuttling two-to-three thousand gallons of water apiece,” Nelson says. “They fill up back in Shakopee, then shuttle the water back on site here.”

With that technique, fire crews were able to pour 1,000 gallons a minute onto the flames.

Artisans at the festival own their booths, so they will have to decide whether to reconstruct those that have been destroyed.

Kieninger says she’s not sure what she’ll do at this point; she has another booth at the festival that was not damaged.

Whipps notes that visitors might notice some changes, but says the festival will open as normal on Aug. 16.

She explains the investigation will likely take about a week, then festival staffers will begin working on plans to rebuild. “It’s heart-wrenching, but I’m overwhelmingly grateful that the fire was contained, and no one was hurt,” Whipps says.