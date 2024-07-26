Fire department in west metro conducting major hiring campaign

Fire departments all across the state are struggling to recruit new hires.

The West Metro Fire-Rescue District currently has a major hiring campaign underway. The department that serves Crystal and New Hope wants to add 20 part-time/paid-on-call staff.

They started a social media campaign and put out 160 yard signs around the two cities.

“People don’t have that time anymore so it’s harder to get people to commit to this than it used to be,” West Metro Fire-Rescue District Assistant Chief Joel Nelson said. “One of the hardest parts that we have is that you have to live within six minutes of one of our fire stations.

Part-time/paid-on-call firefighters in the department start out at $15 an hour and, after two years, earn $20 an hour.