Fire department feud ends between Orono, Long Lake

A two-year dispute over firefighting between Orono and Long Lake appears to have been resolved.

This comes after lawsuits, millions of taxpayer dollars spent and a grassroots election campaign.

The relationship between the two neighboring cities soured to the point that a judge held the city of Orono in contempt of court.

The current mayors of Orono and Long Lake announced a plan to repair a 20-plus-year-old relationship.

In 2023, KSTP reported that Orono’s then-mayor and city council moved forward with a plan to start up their own fire department.

Orono’s previous leadership believed the city could run its own, more efficient fire department.

Long Lake sued for breach of contract and claimed its firefighters were being forced to pick sides.

Ultimately, the voters of Orono decided for a change this past November.

“Our electorate in Orono spoke very loudly that we didn’t want separate fire departments… we wanted one fire department serving our broader community,” said Orono Mayor Bob Tunheim.

The votes this week will only repair the current agreement set to expire at the end of this year, but money already spent won’t go to waste.

“There was a lot of money spent on that, but it’s equipment that the joint department needs,” Tunheim added.

“It’s up to citizens to stay involved in their communities… but there’s a lot going on in your own backyard… if you’re not paying attention, it can get away from you,” said Long Lake Mayor Charlie Miner.

As both cities recognize that reaching this agreement has been a challenge, they encourage residents to be a part of a new long-term agreement.

The first of those community meetings is set for early May.

