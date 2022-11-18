Fire chief: Power strip caused fatal Iowa house fire; crisis response teams to help students

Crisis response teams have been helping students in the area cope after the Mason City Fire Department determined the official cause of a house fire that left four children dead and hurt two others Wednesday morning.

According to the department, the fire was accidental and was caused by an electrical power strip located on the main floor.

“From what we’ve determined so far, it appears that it stemmed from the origins of an electrical outlet, a power strip,” Fire Chief Erik Bullinger told Hubbard Broadcasting sister station KAAL-TV. “The exact cause of what happened there, if it was overloaded there or malfunctioned, we’re not quite sure of yet.”

When firefighters arrived at the scene on North Washington Avenue near Fifth Street Northwest just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, they found flames engulfing the first and second stories of the home which was built in the 1880s.

Bullinger told KAAL-TV that the fire was brought “under control” within about 20 minutes of firefighters arriving and that it was fully extinguished about 90 minutes after their arrival.

The four children who died following the fire were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

Two others—a 55-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy—were able to exit the home before firefighters arrived.

KAAL-TV reports a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family here.

Crisis response teams assist students

To help Mason City School District students cope with the aftermath of the fire, the school district has called in a crisis response team to provide support and counseling to students and the school community.

“All of us at Mason City Community Schools are shaken by the loss of our students and extend our deepest sympathies to the family and those closest to them,” the district stated in a social media post Thursday. “The district counseling staff, Central Rivers AEA crisis team members, and other local agencies will be on hand today and will be embedded within each district building impacted by this tragedy for those who may need additional support. In addition, students will be encouraged to utilize crisis team member support as needed.”

Those seeking support can also call the following crisis hotlines, KAAL-TV reports:

SAMHSA National HelpLine 800-662-HELP (4357)

YourLife Iowa – 855-581-8111

Iowa Crisis Chat – 855-325-4296

988 Crisis Lifeline

Fire safety tips

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds Minnesotans that the number of house fires increases during the winter season.

The state fire marshal’s office reminds Minnesotans to take care when installing holiday lights and avoid overloading electrical outlets by using power strips with surge protection. Meanwhile, all exterior outlets should be covered and protected by a ground fault interrupter, the state fire marshal’s office advises.

Additionally, Minnesotans are advised to check electrical cords for damage and frayed wires, replacing as necessary. Wires should not be warm to the touch; if they are, the state fire marshal’s office advises replacement.

The state fire marshal’s office has also released this fact sheet regarding winter fire prevention tips.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.