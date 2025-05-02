Fines racking up for owner of half-sunken houseboat on St. Croix River

The owner of a half-sunken houseboat on the St. Croix River needs to find a way to move the boat or risk racking up new fines this spring.

“We were trying to work with him to help him out, but at some point, you have to move the process along,” said Police Chief Geoff Willems with the Hudson, Wisconsin Police Department.

The “Sweet Destiny” was abandoned at Beer Can Island on the St. Croix River nine months ago.

“It started taking on water because of an issue underneath with the propellers and packing,” Willems said. “The owner thought he was going to fix it up, and then he just got in over his head.”

Willems said they started fining the young man from Afton, Minnesota, last fall.

They paused the citations over the winter but told him fines would start up again as soon as next week if he does not move the boat.

The current total is $21,000.

“In the summertime, there’s going to be boats out here, parked along here, and it might even become a safety issue if people start climbing around on it,” said fisherman Eric Wagstrom. “You know, there’s kids that run around on the island and whatnot. The last thing you want to see is someone get hurt from it.”

The city acknowledged it has been a complicated situation for many reasons.

They learned the owner bought the boat with no title, so it could not be insured.

Then the owner tried to sell the boat to a treasure hunter out of Alabama, but the prospective buyer backed out.

The department has also run into issues trying to enforce Wisconsin-based ordinances on a Minnesota resident.

Now, lawmakers on the Minnesota side of the river are looking to crack down on this issue of abandoned boats.

DFL Sen. Judy Seeberger introduced a new bill this session that would give boat owners 14 days to remove an abandoned boat.

Anyone who “knowingly fails to remedy the condition” would be guilty of a misdemeanor and have to pay the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for all costs incurred to “remove, process and dispose of the watercraft,” along with a civil penalty “of not less than two times nor more than five times the costs incurred.”

Sen. Seeberger told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS this has become a growing issue in Minnesota, with about 40 boats abandoned every year.​

“What it does is it gives some teeth to some responsibility to have to take care of it,” Willems added. “We’re not trying to punish him, we’re just trying to solve the problem. And if we have to push people along with threats of fines and criminal sanctions, I mean we’re trying everything we can do.”

While the fines from the city are set to begin again next week, the police chief said there may be some flexibility in the timeline.

“My opinion, as long as he’s actively working toward a solution, we’re going to work with him on that,” Willems said. “It’s a difficult predicament to be in, but it is a big problem. It’s a giant boat that’s on the channel of the river, and it’s going to impact people’s ability to enjoy the river and the islands in the summer.”