Finding new meaning in loss: Man pens book on life, aging after wife’s Alzheimer’s death

'You still have work to do': In grief, author finds motivation to grow

A Minnetonka man is finding new meaning in loss after losing his wife.

Aging is not for the timid, and neither is grief — in many cases, one does not exist without the other. David McNally has experienced both and is taking the knowledge he has gained to inspire others to live life like they’re not dying.

In June of 2023, McNally lost the love of his life, Cheryl, after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He has decided to take the lessons he learned about grief and aging and put them into a book titled, “If You’re Alive…Your Mission on Earth isn’t Finished.”

It’s become McNally’s mission to inspire others to find their purpose, be passionate about living and embrace aging.

“If you don’t grasp onto finding yourself a sense of purpose, then what happens is rather than grow, you decline,” he said, adding: “I’m no longer ambitious, but I’m passionate. I’m passionate about life, passionate about living life to the full.”