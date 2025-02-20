Final passenger hospitalized from Toronto plane crash released

The last passenger who remained hospitalized from injuries sustained in Monday’s plane crash has been released from the hospital.

According to Delta Air Lines, all 21 passengers who were injured on Endeavor Flight 4819 are now out of the hospital.

“The Delta and Endeavor families are grateful that all those injured Monday have been released from the hospital, and we extend our thanks to everyone who provided care to them over the past few days,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “We will continue to connect one-on-one with customers, employees, and loved ones as we move forward to make sure their needs are met with care.”

On Wednesday, Delta announced they would offer a $30,000 payout to passengers of Endeavor Flight 4819, with “no strings attached” to compensate for Monday’s accident.

“Delta also said Wednesday its teams will start having luggage and personal belongings returned to their owners as soon as possible, but said that process could be “a matter of weeks.”

At this time, the cause for the crash, which flipped the plane upside down at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, remains undetermined.

However, investigators say because all 80 people on board survived the crash, they’ll be able to talk to the pilots and anyone on board to find out exactly what went wrong. However, they say finding the answer will take some time.