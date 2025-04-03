Festivities underway at Target Field as Twins prepare for home opener

The Minnesota Twins (2-4) will be back at Target Field for the first time this season on Thursday afternoon.

First pitch ahead of the matchup against the Houston Astros (2-4) is scheduled for 3:10 p.m., but there will be celebrations leading up to the game.

Free Breakfast on the plaza – where the team serves up a ballpark-inspired breakfast – is underway until 9 a.m. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, gates will open at 1 p.m., and the first 10,000 fans who enter will receive a Twin City Connect beanie.

A heads up to those driving to the game – the team says you will need to pay ahead of time if you plan to park in the A, B, C, and Hawthorne ramps. That change began on March 28, according to the team.

A ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Nelson Cruz, followed by a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner by cast members of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ production of “Grease”. Afterward, fans can watch the Twins Territory flag raised and a flyover of two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 18th Fighter Wing.

The Twins are playing one day after a win against the Chicago White Sox. Meanwhile, the Astros just completed a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants, in which they were swept.

If you’re headed to the game, Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says to expect a cloudy and cool day, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s this afternoon. You can find the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority by CLICKING HERE.

New this year at Target Field is the MLB Go-Ahead Entry System, which makes getting inside the venue easier. All you have to do to use the system is register and take your photo on the MLB app.

Fans headed to the game will be able to check out some of the new foods available this season at Target Field. CLICK HERE for a full list. The team also renovated their concession areas at sections 105 and 109 in the main concourse, with open stands being replaced with a new open-air, self-serve market that increased the number of registers from 29 to 41.

If you can’t make it to the game and want to watch, the Twins say in addition to a streaming subscription option, Twins.TV will be available on cable and satellite providers for the 2025 season. That includes major TV providers such as DirecTV, Dish Network, Spectrum and Xfinity.

An online tool is available to connect fans in the Twins TV market with their local channel — just enter your ZIP code and choose your provider.

Outside of a traditional cable or satellite subscription, Twins.TV is available as a direct streaming service with no local blackouts for $99.99 for the full season or $19.99 per month. Subscribers can access streams through MLB.TV or on other streaming platforms, including Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

