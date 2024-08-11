Fergus Falls man drowns after falling off pontoon in Otter Tail Lake

A Fergus Falls man drowned in Otter Tail Lake on Saturday after falling off a pontoon.

Otter Tail County deputies were called to a drowning on the Northwest side of the lake around 2:30 p.m. 63-year-old David Kantrud was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Kantrud was on a pontoon and trying to retrieve something when he fell into the water. A nearby pontoon helped rescue his unconscious body and bring him to shore, however, CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

Kantrud was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.