Feeding Our Future video shows Aimee Bock honored for her ‘leadership’

Federal prosecutors on Feb. 20 entered video evidence in the fraud trial of former Feeding Our Future Executive Director Aimee Bock.

The video was taken in June 2021 and it showed Bock being honored by some of the people enrolled in the Feeding Our Future case — some of whom pleaded guilty in the alleged $250 million child nutrition food scheme.

The celebration came several months after Bock and Feeding Our Future won a legal argument against the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) when a Ramsey County District Court judge ruled in favor of Bock, saying MDE did not have the legal authority to stop payments in the child nutrition program.

Prosecutors said that the ruling allowed the Feeding Our Future organization to continue operating for another six months before it was shut down.

Bock, in the video, told supporters her organization would not back down from MDE.

“When MDE launched their attack on this program, we came together as a team,” said Bock. “You have no legal authority to steal this money from the community. The money was immediately released and you all were paid as soon as we received it.”

The video also showed Bock receiving a plaque of appreciation, which said, “In recognition and appreciation for your outstanding leadership.”

Federal prosecutors said it’s a piece of evidence that showed Bock was the mastermind of the Feeding Our Future scheme.

In that same video, Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman told the audience he supported the program and that he talked with Heather Mueller, who was MDE commissioner at the time.

“I told her this money is actually from the federal. Your job is to distribute if fairly to the communities that deserve,” said Osman. “But, I am one of those people that push back and call it what it is, which is racist tactics.”

KSTP reached out several times to Osman for comment, but he has not yet responded.

Click here for KSTP’s full Feeding Our Future coverage.