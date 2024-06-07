Feeding Our Future jury deliberations enter fourth day

Jury deliberations in the Feeding Our Future fraud trial are entering a fourth day on Friday, weeks after the trial began in late April.

The defense continued closing statements Monday after a juror was dismissed and the judge questioned the other jurors about unlawful contact.

Six men and one woman are charged in this first case stemming from the largest pandemic relief fraud in the country. They face a variety of charges, including conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery worth $40 million.

This comes as the FBI investigates a potential bribery scheme, where a juror was given $120,000 to acquit the defendants.

Earlier this week, attorneys for one of the defendants are asking the judge to release him from custody.

That motion in court came after the FBI raid of what public records show is the home of Feeding Our Future defendant Abdiaziz Farah. Neighbors say the FBI combed through the house, located in Savage, for hours and left with bags.

“There’s just a bunch of squad cars down there – FBI SUVs and you see a couple of little girls and some women being led out by police to the squad cars. And that was kind of, that’s kind of sad,” said Derek Hove of Savage.

The juror who reported the alleged bribe has been dismissed from the trial. A second juror was dismissed on Tuesday after a family member asked if the judge was sequestering the jury “because of the bribe.”

Additionally, the judge also seized the defendants’ phones so investigators can look into the alleged bribery.

