Feeding Our Future founder expected to take the stand again Wednesday

A Minnesota woman accused of orchestrating a massive federal fraud scheme is expected to take the stand in federal court again on Wednesday.

Aimee Bock founded the now defunct non-profit Feeding Our Future – and federal prosecutors say she and her co-defendant Salim Said conspired to steal $250 million of taxpayer money from the child nutrition program. Those funds were meant to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bock, who is facing charges of wire fraud and bribery, has maintained that she was unaware of any fraud.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday, Bock took the stand late in the day to testify in her own defense and called out her second-in-command at the nonprofit.

When asked about Abdikerm Eidleh, a former program support manager, Bock testified that he is “a horrible person.” Eidleh fled the country before the FBI carried out search warrants and made arrests connected to fraud at Feeding Our Future in 2022.

There was a question about whether Bock would actually take the stand. On Thursday, Bock’s attorney, Kenneth Udoibok, told reporters that he had advised her not to testify.

But the defense changed course when Judge Nancy Brasel denied a last-minute motion to throw out all charges after the prosecution rested its case.

“I get the sense that someone has to be blamed and it’s Ms. Bock,” said Kenneth Udoibok, Bock’s defense attorney.

Bock’s testimony still lies ahead, and she will likely be asked about how she spent time and money with her former live-in boyfriend, Empress Malcolm Watson, Jr.

Court resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Check back for updates.

Click here for KSTP’s full Feeding Our Future coverage.