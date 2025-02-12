Feds to investigate MSHSL over policy to follow state law instead of Trump order on trans athletes

The Trump administration is hitting back at the Minnesota State High School League’s decision to follow state law and let transgender student-athletes compete according to their gender identity.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights said it was launching Title IX investigations into Minnesota and California’s interscholastic athletic organizations over “plans to violate federal antidiscrimination laws related to girls’ and women’s sports.”

The MSHSL said last week it would not fall in line with President Donald Trump’s executive order prohibiting trans participation in women’s and girls’ sports, opting to stick with Minnesota’s anti-discrimination statute that includes gender identity as a protected class.

“OCR’s Chicago and San Francisco regional offices will conduct directed investigations into both organizations to ensure that female athletes in these states are treated with the dignity, respect, and equality that the Trump Administration demands,” acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement. “I would remind these organizations that history does not look kindly on entities and states that actively opposed the enforcement of federal civil rights laws that protect women and girls from discrimination and harassment.”

Trump’s executive order last week sought to “rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the MSHSL for comment and is awaiting a response.

State lawmakers have taken steps in recent years to solidify Minnesota’s status as a “refuge state” for the trans community. In 2023, the Legislature updated the Minnesota Human Rights Act to prohibit discrimination based on one’s gender identity. Another measure protects access to gender-affirming care and shields healthcare providers from facing legal consequences for providing such care.

Last week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued the Trump administration over an executive order that sought to ban gender-affirming care for people 19 and younger.