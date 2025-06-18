Federal sentencing date for Derrick Thompson scheduled for August

Derrick Thompson, the man who crashed into another vehicle at high speeds and killed five people, will be sentenced in federal court in August.

In federal court, Thompson was found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm, possession and intent to distribute fentanyl and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime in October 2024, ahead of his Minnesota jury trial.

The drug and weapon charges were in connection with the June 2023 crash that killed five women in Minneapolis. Thompson was attempting to flee a vehicular pursuit from law enforcement in a rental car.

As he drove through an intersection on a red light, he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Lake Street and Second Avenue South in Minneapolis

All five occupants in the other vehicle, Sahra Gesaade, Sabiriin Ali, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi, and Siham Adam, died in the crash.

Thompson was found guilty on all 15 counts in his Minnesota court case.

His federal court sentencing date is scheduled for August 25 at 10 a.m. He is due in court for sentencing for his state charges on July 24, also at 10 a.m.