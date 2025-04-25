Federal government pulling grants awarded to museums in Minnesota

The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis is going through a kind of sticker shock.

“To get a letter that says, ‘We’re terminating your grant without an explanation as to why,’” explains Christopher Stevens, the museum’s chief of advancement. “That’s very unprecedented; we’ve never had that happen.”

That letter, from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), rescinded a $250,000 grant awarded to the Walker last year.

Staffers planned to use the money to buy interpretive tools like mobile listening devices and launch programs for disabled visitors.



“We were hoping to have programs, interpretative materials, things that could make people more welcome when they come in to experience the art,” Stevens says.

The cuts are part of President Trump’s March 14 executive order, calling for a continuing reduction of the federal bureaucracy. Minnesota is losing $1.3 million in total grants.

The Walker isn’t alone.

The Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul is losing $625,000 in grants.

That could affect 28 staff positions and several projects, including plans to digitize an 8,000-piece fossil collection important to researchers.

The museum released a statement that said in part: “These grants were critical, mission-driven projects that helped further our understanding of the world around us and use science to connect with each other.”

A note to the facility said this:

“Upon further review, IMLS has determined your grant is unfortunately no longer consistent with the agency’s priorities and no longer serves the interest of the United States and the IMLS program.”

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe says it’s lost $248,929 in grants.

The Ramsey County Historical Society is also feeling the impact after having a $212,000 grant cancelled.

“We were surprised to see the federal government decide they weren’t going to honor a commitment they made,” says Chad Roberts, the group’s president and CEO. “It’s the first time that’s happened to us.”

He says the money was to fund a digital database of county assessor field cards.

A website would allow researchers to investigate racial housing covenants, redlining and zoning, and for others to check into the history of their properties.

“There are people who want access to this information,” Roberts notes. “It’s several million assessor cards that we’re trying to make digital so that people can get all the info about their house by going online.”

There is an appeal process — Minnesota institutions face a May 12 deadline.

Meanwhile, both the Walker and the Ramsey County Historical Society say they’ll start searching for other funding sources.

They say getting federal grant money will likely be a long wait, perhaps until a new administration sets up in the White House.

“Losing that money really does hurt,” Stevens says. “We’re not going to be able to easily go out in the community and find $250,000 to do the work.”

“We’ve never had this happen before, where the federal government has said, ‘Whoops, sorry, we’re not going to do that,’” Roberts adds. “This isn’t saving money; there’s no actual savings here. The chaos it’s causing is costing people money.”