FDA to tighten requirements for COVID vaccine

In a policy shift unveiled by the Trump Administration on Monday, top officials for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said they will no longer routinely approve the COVID booster for healthy young adults and children.

The FDA laid out new requirements for access to yearly COVID shots, saying they’d continue to offer them to adults 65 and older, as well as children and younger adults with at least one health problem that puts them at higher risk.

The administration is also urging companies to conduct large, in-depth studies before the vaccine can be approved for healthier people, saying there needs to be evidence that annual COVID shots actually benefit healthy adults.

FDA officials say this approach still could keep annual vaccinations available for between 100 million to 200 million people.

Monday evening, the Minnesota Department of Health released this statement regarding the policy changes:

“COVID-19 vaccines remain a critical tool in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19 disease. MDH is reviewing this new information from the FDA regarding COVID-19 vaccine approvals and will watch for any further guidance from the federal administration, but we are concerned insurance coverage for COVID-19 vaccines for some people will be impacted by this new policy. We will continue working with our partners in health care, community organizations and local public health to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines for as many people in Minnesota as possible.”