Charges: Father of ‘Manny’ Collins charged with second-degree murder, evidence of decapitation found in autopsy report

The man arrested in connection to his son’s death has officially been charged in Anoka County.

Early Wednesday morning, court records show 38-year-old Jordan Dupree Collins Sr. was formally charged with one count of second-degree murder for allegedly killing his son, 16-year-old Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr. of Columbia Heights.

Manny Collins was reported missing back in May, and his remains were found nearly two months later. According to the criminal complaint filed on Wednesday, preliminary autopsy findings showed there was “evidence of decapitation by knife” and classified his death as a homicide.

As reported earlier this week by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Collins was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with Manny’s death. His body was found in an Elk River landfill after a weeks-long search of the area.

Criminal Complaint Details

Court documents say Manny’s mother told police on May 12 she had last heard from her son on May 8 around 4 a.m. She also told police she spoke with Jordan Collins Sr., who told her Manny had left the apartment during the afternoon hours to visit his grandma and girlfriend on May 8. Jordan Collins Sr. also told police the same thing- Manny had left his home during the early afternoon hours on May 8.

Police also spoke with Manny’s girlfriend, who told police she had last spoken with him during a video call during the very early morning hours of May 8, until she fell asleep around 2:30 a.m. She told police Manny didn’t seem upset, or say she was planning to visit her. The complaint adds she had access to his social media accounts, and there hadn’t been any activity on them since their video call.

Three days later, police searched Jordan Collins Sr.’s home and found items with stains appearing to be blood in garbage cans that were in a living room closet. In addition, police say they found multiple butcher and hunting style knives in a bedroom closet, as well as a mattress which had pieces missing from it on the bedroom floor. Under it, the document says there were missing pieces of carpet and carpet padding.

On May 17, police say they learned the blood stains found on items during the search two days beforehand matched Manny’s DNA. This resulted in more testing inside the apartment, where blood was found on the wall of a bedroom. That blood was also confirmed to be Manny’s.

According to the complaint, Manny’s phone was shut off just after 5:30 a.m. on May 8 but was turned on for a few minutes at 2:25 p.m. on May 11. The phone’s location was determined to be Collins Sr.’s apartment, and his phone was also determined to be in the same spot during that timeframe. The document says Manny’s phone data shows it was turned off on May 8 around 8 a.m. until just after 6 a.m. on May 9.

The document goes on to say police looked at video footage of a garbage truck emptying a dumpster located behind Collins Sr.’s home on May 13. That truck led police to a large-scale search of the landfill in Elk River starting on June 4.

Law enforcement resume searching a landfill in Elk River on June 18, 2025. (Chopper/KSTP)

On June 20, the complaint says Collins Sr. told police he last saw his son on May 10, and that he had been wearing a black windbreaker style jacket and had his phone with him. He added that he tried calling his son “a couple of times” after he didn’t hear from him. Phone records show Collins Sr. called his son once on May 13 – the day after police contacted him about his missing son. That call lasted a little more than 20 seconds.

The criminal complaint says Manny’s remains were found on June 28, and that he was wearing a black windbreaker style jacket.

On Monday, the complaint says Collins Sr. was at a bank, and that same day, he spoke with police. There, he said he cut the mattress covering and missing carpet sections because he was cleaning up his own blood. However, none of his blood was found inside the apartment. He also told police, the knives found in his apartment were indeed his, and they were used to butcher goat sand sheep.

When Collins was searched, the complaint says police found multiple knives, included a curved knife with a leather sheath and about $1,300 in cash.

Collins is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have the latest at midday and will also update this article as details become available.