Farmers, shoppers feel the pinch as Mill City Farmers Market opens for season on Saturday

Saturday marked opening day for the season at the Mill City Farmers Market in Minneapolis.

Several farmers and shoppers said their wallets were continuing to feel a pinch this year, and they said it’s important to put their money toward supporting local businesses.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has been tracking the cost of everyday living, something that has been a top concern for many Minnesotans, and lowering the cost of groceries was one of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises.

Local farmer Xai Lor said she’s been setting up her Bean Market booth at the Mill City Farmers Market for 12 years. It’s where she gets most of her business each year.

She said rising grocery prices have impacted how many people are willing to spring for organic products like hers.

“Some people say the price is too much. Others say, ‘No, it’s okay, because the work’s too hard — too hard to work in the garden,'” Lor said.

Several people we spoke to echoed that sentiment: the product was worth the price.

St. Cloud State University economics professor King Banaian has kept tabs on the cost.

“Overall, if you look at weekly grocery prices nationally, they’ve been up about 1.7% over the last three months, which would be a pretty significant increase. If you take that out to a year,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Zoua Lee of Mom’s Garden said her business has also been impacted.

“Yeah, because everything now, the price is high. But we still sell at the same price, that’s why,” she said.

“We buy organic soil too, so it’s expensive. So, everything is expensive.”

Lee said she hopes more money will come as the summer season brings bigger harvests.

Shoppers were feeling the pinch too.

“My grocery bill from Aldi is usually like $60 on a good day,” said Maya Dalal, adding that that’s what she spends weekly.

It does not include the cost of produce she prefers to buy at farmers’ markets in the summer.

“For just veggies, I’d say maybe about $30, and I’m also just feeding one person, myself, so that’s a little bit different as well.”

“I think places like these are really good because it supports the local economy, supports the local merchants,” said her father, Vineet Dalal, who was shopping with her.

“It’s also the quality of the produce you get here. So, it’s a compromise, it’s a trade off, but I think some people can afford to do that, some people can’t.”

Banian also said on Wednesday that there has been a lot of talk about the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on inflation. For the most part, he said that impact remains to be seen.