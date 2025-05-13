Farm Aid coming to Minneapolis in September at Huntington Bank Stadium

Early Tuesday morning, organizers of Farm Aid, an annual festival that raises funds to help family farmers, announced they will be performing for the first time in Minneapolis later this year.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Willie Nelson, as well as Neil Young and John Mellencamp, put together a show for farmers in 1985 after Nelson heard Bob Dylan speaking at Live Aid, according to event organizers. There, Dylan spoke about land values plummeting and also soaring interest rates. The first-ever Farm Aid concert raised over $7 million for family farmers in the United States.

While more artists are expected to be announced at a later time, the lineup for this year’s festival so far includes:

Willie Nelson & Family

John Mellencamp

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

Trampled by Turtles

Waxahatchee

Jesse Welles

Madeline Edwards

Eric Burton of Black Pumas

Billy Strings

Margo Price

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 16. However, there will be a limited amount of presale tickets for all ticket levels starting at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 14. Tickets, which are non-refundable, range in prices from $101-$290, and can be bought by CLICKING HERE.