Family still searching for answers 6 months after deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Paul

On Saturday, family members and loved ones of John Bidon gathered at Lake Phalen to honor the memory of a father, grandfather and friend killed six months ago.

On the night of October 19, 2024, Bidon was walking on Arlington Avenue and McAfee Street, blocks away from his home, when a driver hit him and sped off.

“Regents Hospital called me and said, I have some horrible news,” Bidon’s son Mike Bidon recalled.

The 83-year-old was found unconscious on the road and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“So to get down there and find out that he had been completely run over by another vehicle, and he was just walking,” Jayne Bidon, Bidon’s daughter-in-law, said. “He was out for a walk, and somebody ran him over and took off, just senseless.”

Six months later, St. Paul Police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that investigators are still searching for any information connected to the case, but said they didn’t have any updates in the investigation.

Police say they have no vehicle description to work with and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Still, Bidon’s family hopes they will get answers and closure. On Saturday, family, friends, and supporters gathered at Lake Phalen for a run, just like Bidon used to do.

“This is a tribute to my dad,” Mike said.

By holding the run in honor of his father, Mike hopes that it will resonate with whoever was behind the wheel of the car on that October night and encourage them to come forward.

“You’ve had six months to think about it,” Mike told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “Six months is a long time. You know what you did. You really need to do the right thing, and please turn yourself in. Our family really needs closure.”

If you have information relating to the hit-and-run, police ask that you call 651-266-5722.