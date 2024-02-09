Family speaks out after 7-year-old attacked by group of dogs still on the loose

7-year-old Sumaya Farah is snuggled in her father’s arms as she recovers from a harrowing attack by a group of dogs. The family says they had just moved to the United States about five months ago.

Sumaya’s brother, Abdi Ali Ahmed says the little girl had just gotten off a school bus Thursday afternoon and was walking through the neighborhood with her mom when the dogs, described as pit bulls, abruptly mauled her.

St. Paul Police say the attack happened in the 600 block of Van Buren Avenue in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood.

“The dogs had got her on the face, on her nose, the side of her face, her ears, the other side of her face, her thigh,” said Ahmed.

He says a good Samaritan jumped out of the car and that’s when the dogs ran away.

John Albert saw the immediate aftermath of the attack and told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the tragedy happened in his front yard.

“I actually looked at the little girl and saw all the blood on her face and on her eye,” he said.

Albert adds that he doesn’t believe this is the first time the group of dogs has caused problems.

“The day before this, the dogs were actually trying to kill the neighbor’s dog and they (the dogs) had it and they were pulling it through the fence,” said Albert.

Police say the dogs and their owner are still on the loose and that authorities have been canvassing the area.

“There’s been rumors of a neighbor that has dogs similar to this,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster. “Our investigators are looking into that. We need to vet that information and try to determine if it’s involved, if it’s not.”

Family and neighbors say they’re outraged by the attack and they’re calling for justice. They say the trauma won’t just leave physical scars but emotional ones too.

“We want those dogs caught because these are kids; they don’t feel safe to go to school,” Ahmed said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-291-1111. They can remain anonymous.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the little girl’s medical expenses.