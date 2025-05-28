Family seeks answers after death of 4-year-old Minnesota boy

In March, prosecutors charged 36-year-old Ashlee Klapperick with criminal vehicular homicide after the car she was driving crossed the center line of a Chisago County highway and crashed head-on into a minivan.

Klapperick’s two sons were in her vehicle, and while one survived, the other, 4-year-old Anthony Sobaski, died of injuries connected to the crash. Prosecutors said Klapperick admitted to investigators she had recently used meth and THC.

Anthony’s grandmother, Angie Klapperick, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS her daughter had been in and out of treatment centers for drug addiction since 2018.

Now, Angie wants to know why Hennepin County Child Protective Services did not do more to keep her young children safe.

When asked if her family believed Hennepin County did not do enough, Angie replied, “100%. Not a doubt in our minds.”

Court records showed Anthony was born in 2020, and he tested positive for “methamphetamines, amphetamines and THC.”

Records also showed “Hennepin County received a report alleging neglect” in September 2022, but those same court documents, which were filed in April 2025, did not show any follow-up visits by Hennepin County Child Protective Services for the two-and-a-half years before the deadly crash.

“None. Not one,” said Angie.

A Hennepin County spokesperson said state law prevented the county from commenting on any child protective case, but issued a statement which said, “The death of a child is a heartbreaking event, and our thoughts are with Anthony’s family and those who cared about him. While we cannot comment on any individual case, we work every day for children’s safety and family well-being.”