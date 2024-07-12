Family seeking clarity and accountability surrounding teen's death at popular swimming quarry

As they seek a private investigation and autopsy, family of the 17-year-old who died at a popular swimming quarry are demanding clarity surrounding the investigation and accountability in his death.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Sylvester Seward, father of Emmanual Seward, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

According to witnesses, Tuesday, Emmanual jumped from a 10-foot cliff at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park, and never came back up.

Investigators say multiple county sheriff dive teams responded and found the teen in more than 30 feet of water. Early in the investigation, the Midwest Medical Examiner determined Seward’s death to be an accidental drowning.

“[There are] no lifeguards, no surveillance cameras. This park is in the woods [in a] deeply isolated area. This park has repeated history of drowning deaths. So why is this park still open?” questioned Seward’s sister, Princess Seward.

On top of safety changes, the family feels the park should be closed. Seward is the third drowning to happen there in recent years.

Stearns County officials say staff and sheriff’s deputies patrol the park every day — adding there is signage around swimming areas warning about the dangers and that they always suggest people wear life preservers, but there are no lifeguards.

As his family demand answers surrounding his death, a tribute from Seward’s baseball team talks about his signature smile and his energy — saying it will be missed.

“My son was a very nice guy,” Seward’s mother, Cecelia Brownell said, adding, “I need justice for my son and I need help.”