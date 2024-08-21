Family of murder victim not happy with Hennepin County attorney plea deal

Ali Reed was 26 years old when he was shot to death in south Minneapolis in June 2023.

In February 2024, 20-year-old Calon Hatchett was charged with shooting and killing Reed.

Reed’s parents, Amber Webber and Abdulla Reed, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that they were told in March by the Hennepin County Attorney’s office there would not be a plea agreement with Hatchett.

But, both parents said that changed when they received messages Aug. 6 to hurry to the courthouse because Hatchett wanted to plead guilty to killing Reed, and another woman a month after killing Reed.

“We asked if a plea deal would be offered and they said absolutely not. This is a very strong case,” said Webber. “It was shocking and it was disgusting. It made us feel sick.”

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Hatchett could be sentenced to more than 47 years in prison because of his plea agreement.

“We went from feeling we would get some sense of justice to the overall feeling of betrayal from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office,” said Abdulla Reed.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office issued the following statement:

“The families of loved ones killed by Calon Hatchett suffered devastating losses, and our thoughts remain with them as they grieve the deaths of Ali Reed and Tonia Powell.

Felony cases are scheduled for trial on Mondays in Hennepin County. Up until Monday morning, the defendant had given no indication that he wanted to plead guilty. As the jury waited outside the door, the defendant asked for time to speak to his attorney and then proposed a resolution. We did not agree to the resolution he proposed, but we did allow him to plead guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for shootings that took place within a month last year.

Hatchett will face consecutive, presumptive sentences totaling 47 ¼ years.

It is always our intent to provide timely updates to victims and their families. The last-minute change in the defendant’s willingness to accept responsibility for his actions led prosecutors to determine the most appropriate path forward was to secure this plea agreement without delay.

Our office has been in contact with the Reed family to acknowledge their concerns and is committed to addressing them.”

Hatchett will be sentenced Aug. 28.