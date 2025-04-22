Family of missing Eagan teenager profiled in popular music video remain hopeful for answers

Seventeen-year-old Christopher Kerze vanished on April 20, 1990, from Eagan.

To this day, his family and Eagan police continue to search for answers in his disappearance.



“It always affects you even if it’s been 35 years,” said Loni Kerze, Christopher’s mother. “You always love him.”

Kerze left a note for his parents the day he left with the family’s minivan that reads: “Mom, Something important came up + feeling somewhat better. Back by six (unless I get lost.) Love, Chris”

“You cling to good memories,” said father Jim Kerze, who shared about the family’s many camping trips in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

Christopher’s image and case details were included in the 1990s music video by the Minneapolis-based band Soul Asylum.

“I saw this opportunity to reach beyond the boundaries of doing a promotional thing for my record,” said Dave Pirner, lead singer of Soul Asylum. “Lot of people are watching this… what could we do to make a difference?”

Pirner said their director came up with the idea to show the faces of missing kids from around the country in the music video.



“He said let’s put real kids in the video, and it just clicked for me,” Pirner said. “Let’s try to find them.”

Pirner said some of the children profiled in the video have been found.

The Kerze family’s van was later found about 200 miles from the metro, north of Grand Rapids, on Highway 38, but there was no sign of Christopher.



“There have been a lot of searches,” said Eagan Police Detective Angela Casey, who leads the missing person investigation. “We’re committed to our community, it shows the message, we don’t give up easily.”

Detective Casey feels there are people out there who could have information. She said that she can be reached at angela.casey@eaganmn.gov with any information regarding the case.



Christopher’s parents have never given up hope of finding their son.

“The underlying thing for me is faith and hope,” said Loni Kerze.

The Kerze family hasn’t changed their phone number in 35 years, in case, maybe Christopher calls.

“He needs to call, that’s what I want him to hear, we really need him to call home,” said Jim Kerze.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has an image of Christopher from 1990 along with an age-progressed image of what he could look like today.