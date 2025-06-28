Family of Milaca teen injured in state trooper-involved crash speaks out; new county in charge of investigation

For Blayke Mostad, a new chapter and new challenges.

“To see how many people have rallied behind Blayke and how many lives he has touched, it’s beautiful,” his sister, Baylie Lesnick, says.



The Milaca 17-year-old was recently transferred from HCMC to Abbott Northwestern Hospital, amid cheers and shouts of encouragement from staffers.

At Abbott, he’s undergoing the start of six weeks of physical therapy, nearly three months after a state trooper-involved crash that left him in a coma, with brain and spinal cord injuries, and crushed legs.

Mostad’s family initially feared he would not survive.

He is now paralyzed from the neck down.

“Watching somebody you love not being able to move anymore, or do anything on their own, is the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Lesnick says.



For Mostad and his family, there was heartbreak, but also courage and hope.

He is now sitting up, talking, breathing on his own, and has movement in his arms.

Weeks ago, the 17-year-old even posted a video from his hospital bed on social media.

“Hey everybody, I just want to thank you for your love and support,” Mostad said. “I’m working hard at breaking out of here.”

His doctors say it is a remarkable turnaround.

“There were a lot of times it was touch and go, and he has impressed us all with his ability to continue to recover,” Dr. Ashley Bjorklund, the medical director at the Pediatric ICU at HCMC, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously. “I think it is an incredible journey that Blayke has been on, and an incredible outcome for a really significant injury.”

As part of his treatment, Mostad undergoes three hours of physical therapy a day.

“So, being that Blayke can’t move his own body parts, they move them for him,” Lesnick says. “That way he doesn’t get any contractors (a painful and abnormal shortening or tightening of muscles, tendons, ligaments, or skin) and keeps the joints fluid.”

Mostad and his 15-year-old brother Braxton were injured when their pickup T-boned a driver going the wrong way on Highway 10 near Clear Lake Township in Sherburne County.

The family says Mostad, standing outside his truck at the time, was hit by a responding squad, driven by State Trooper Ryan Moeser.

In a statement, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says Moeser “came upon the two vehicles and was unable to avoid a collision.”

Lesnick, meanwhile, says she wants accountability and answers.

“I like to know more about the accident,” she notes. “I’d like to know what they’re doing to hold the trooper accountable. I’d like to know a lot of things.”

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office has taken over the investigation into the crash.

The case was transferred from Sherburne County to avoid a conflict of interest.

Dakota County authorities say they’re unable to provide a timeline for their investigation, but typically, a decision on charges takes 60 days, but that can vary.

“To do that, two months into the process, it seems like a longer waiting game now,” Lesnick says. “I get it’s a slow process, but keep us informed, reach out and let us know ‘we’re working on this.’ We have not heard a single word. That’s frustrating.”

Trooper Moeser remains on administrative leave.

Meanwhile, Braxton is recovering at home, being treated for a lacerated eye and a torn ACL.

For now, Mostad’s family is hoping for justice, as he continues to heal.



“My biggest takeaway is you just got to live every day as it comes,” Lesnick says. “Every day is a blessing because life can change in a blink of an eye.”