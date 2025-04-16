Family of Marshall father fights ICE detention, believes visa revocation linked to ‘George Floyd protests’

A Marshall, Minn., family has been separated for three weeks after a 33-year-old husband and father was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Aditya Harsono, 33, was arrested in Marshall on March 27, days after his student visa was revoked.

His wife, Peyton Harsono, and their 8-month-old daughter are born U.S. citizens.

Peyton said Aditya came to the U.S. from Indonesia in 2015 and has been on a student visa for multiple degrees ever since, most recently earning an MBA from Southwest Minnesota State University.

“I mean, he proved himself, he got three degrees, and he’s been great at everything he’s applied himself to,” Peyton said. “And it’s just kind of sad the way everything kind of turned.”

His visa wasn’t set to expire until 2026, Peyton said. The couple has also applied for a marriage-based Green Card. It was pending as of this report.

Peyton said her husband was arrested at a Marshall hospital where he was working as a supply chain manager. He was let go from that job following the arrest, she said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cited a 2022 misdemeanor conviction for graffitiing semi-trailers for revoking Aditya’s visa.

In an email, his attorney told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that DHS “….prioritized his arrest based on a dismissed protest-related charge, suggesting that his political activity may have been a motivating factor in the visa revocation.”

“They bring up constantly him attending the George Floyd protests,” Peyton said. “I literally have his record, and it says ‘presence at protest,’ and that’s all it says. And then, it just says ‘dismissed.'”

“It’s not like he was looting or starting any arson or like anything like that,” she continued.

“How are you gonna say that that correlates to a public safety risk?”

Aditya’s attorney also argued, “Despite the visa revocation,” he “remains lawfully present” due to his pending application for the marriage-based Green Card.

Aditya remained in jail as of this report. A judge initially granted him bond, but DHS appealed.

“They make him seem like this horrible, dangerous person… And I’m like, I know my husband,” Peyton said.

“I think every day is really a struggle when it comes to obviously missing him and balancing between missing him and being so angry that he’s not here, but knowing that we have to have patience for everything to play out, but then the future looking so unknown with everything. It’s just hard.”

In the meantime, she’s become the sole financial supporter of the household. She also lost health insurance coverage for their daughter with the termination of Aditya’s job.

“Not only am I having to work 40 hours a week and come home and take care of her, she’s sitting here watching me cry,” Peyton said with her daughter on her lap.

“I know she misses him too, because he’ll call us on the phone, and she’ll start saying ‘Da, Da, Da, Da, Da’… This is our first kid, and he’s missing out on milestones.”

Aditya Harsono is expected back in court for a hearing later this week.

Peyton set up a GoFundMe to help support them.

DHS did not respond to our request for comment on Tuesday.