Family of Hudson woman killed in 2016 crash plead for return of memorial cross

A Hudson, Wis., family is asking for help locating a missing memorial cross that they believe was taken from the site where their 22-year-old daughter was killed by a distracted driver in 2016.

Megan Goeltz’s name is etched into the cross, which was placed at the crash site where Highway 95 meets 22nd Street North in West Lakeland Township, nine years ago.

Parents Wendy and Tom Goeltz haven’t seen it since April.

“That was right around Easter time, and we had not been back until we did the Adopt-A-Highway in May,” Wendy Goeltz said.

“And I’m looking around for the cross, I couldn’t find it,” Tom Goeltz shared. “The cross was gone, and there were those metal easter eggs, and they were gone. And, it’s just odd.”

Despite checking with state and local authorities, and the property owner who has given the family permission, the cross is still missing weeks later. The family concluded it must’ve been taken.

“Unfortunately,” Tom Goeltz confirmed. “It feels like we get gut-punched all the time.”

“I had to tell Megan’s daughter that it was stolen,” Wendy Goeltz said. “Somebody had taken it after we had been out there putting decorations out. And she looked at me and said, ‘Why would somebody do that?’ And I had to tell her, I had no idea why somebody would do that.”

It wasn’t just a memorial for the family, it was their wooden-etched reminder to passing drivers to put the phones down and pay attention.

“We have a lot of people that actually comment and say they really like it there, because it’s a good reminder to people to not drive distracted,” Wendy Goeltz said.

“Other people say, ‘I drive by there.’ You know, ‘I know Megan died there, and I think about her every time I drive by there’ …It’s pretty amazing,” Tom Goeltz added.

They remained hopeful for its return on Sunday. In a recent Facebook post, Wendy Goeltz wrote, “If anyone saw something, or if the person who took it sees this — please do the right thing. Return the cross. No questions asked.”

If anyone has information, Wendy Goeltz said she can be reached on Facebook.

Tom Goeltz has been on KSTP-TV several times over the years, including in his role as an advocate for years to prevent distracted driving. He testified before state lawmakers who later passed Minnesota’s hands-free cell phone law and continues to give presentations on the topic of distracted driving to schools and businesses.

RELATED: MN Department of Public Safety receives grant money to further study distracted driving trends