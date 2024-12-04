Family of Eli Hart to recieve over $1M in wrongful death settlement with Dakota County

Family members of Eli Hart, the 6-year-old who was murdered by his mother, will receive over $1 million from Dakota County as the result of a wrongful death lawsuit settlement.

Tory Hart — Eli’s father — will receive $1,218,814, while Eli’s paternal grandfather and grandmother, in addition to his maternal grandmother, will receive $25,000 each.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed by Tory Hart — who is also the trustee for the heirs and next-of-kin — against Dakota County, Beth Dehner and Jennifer Streefland.

The settlement also states the defendants must pay Meshbesher & Spence, Ltd. and Dunlap & Seeger, P.A. $750,000 for attorney’s fees and $206,185 for costs and disbursements.

Defendants have also paid $2,675.06 to Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Home in South St. Paul.

A statement from Dakota County on Tuesday said, “The murder of Eli Hart was a horrific tragedy. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and to all those affected by his death. The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, but it brings closure to a very emotional case for family, county staff and all involved. Dakota County remains firmly committed to the safety and wellbeing of our community’s children.”

Eli’s mother, Julissa Thaler, was sentenced to life in prison in February for the murder of her son.

Mound police stopped Thaler’s vehicle in January of 2023 after she was spotted driving it with one of the front tires missing and riding straight on the rim.

A criminal complaint states officers saw blood on Thaler, noticed a shotgun shell and spent casing in the vehicle and saw a bullet hole in the back seat, as well as a broken-out back window.

However, officers released Thaler from the scene and then searched the vehicle. That’s when they found Hart in the trunk, along with a shotgun.

The complaint states that officers immediately went to Thaler’s apartment after finding Hart, but she’d already left and was washing the clothes she’d been wearing. She was arrested nearby and had apparent blood and brain matter in her hair, authorities noted.

Tips from citizens also led police to a nearby gas station dumpster, where officers found a backpack and more evidence of the boy’s death, according to the complaint.

An autopsy determined Hart was shot possibly as many as nine times, the complaint states, including in the head and torso.

