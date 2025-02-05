Family of construction worker killed by dump truck wins $8.5M in wrongful death lawsuit settlement

The family of a man who died after being hit by a dump truck in downtown St. Paul will be awarded $8.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit settlement.

Peter Michael Davis, 61, was killed at a construction site near the intersection of East 7th Street and Wabasha Street North in September of 2022.

According to an order filed in Ramsey County, nearly $3.3 million will be paid to SiebenCarey, P.A. for attorney fees. The remaining balance of $5.2 million will be distributed to Davis’ family.

Court documents state that the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Peter Davis’ widow, Kristi Davis, against Dawson James Richard Barber and Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. — the driver and company he worked for.

Attorneys for the Davis family say Barber tested “presumptive positive” for cocaine and THC after the crash. They added that the defense destroyed evidence, violated federal drug testing protocols, failed to adequately train the driver, and more.

“Part of the settlement included money for the agony suffered by Davis from the moment he was first struck to the time he lost consciousness and died,” said SiebenCary. “This award results from a new law in Minnesota granting relief for the pain a person suffers prior to death in wrongful death cases.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Ti-Zack for comment and will update this article if a response is received.