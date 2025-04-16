Family of 2 Minnesota teens injured in state trooper-involved crash speaks out

Baylie Lesnick is proud of her two brothers, Blayke and Braxton.

“Really special to see everyone rally around these boys,” she says quietly. “We’re taking it day to day, and it’s been a lot.”

She is devastated by the crash that left Blayke, 17, in a coma and Braxton, 15, with a lacerated eye and a torn ACL.



“I went to bed, thinking I was going to be able to sleep, and my whole world changed,” Lesnick notes. “And I don’t know if they’ll ever be the same.”

Last Wednesday night, both boys were injured when their pickup T-boned a driver going the wrong way on Highway 10, who was turning onto 70th Avenue near Clear Lake Township.



“We’re just hoping for a miracle right now,” declares Kris Reiman, the boys’ aunt.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a responding Minnesota state trooper, identified as 36-year-old Ryan Moeser, “came upon the two vehicles and was unable to avoid a collision.”

The family says Blayke was outside the truck when he was hit by the state trooper’s squad and that Braxton was also outside.

“Blayke was struck by the trooper car, and as he struck him, he hit one of the cars from the car accident in turn, that car moved and that hit Braxton,” Reiman says.

In a release, the sheriff’s office says, “investigators are examining the possibility that some of the occupants of the vehicles involved in the T-bone were outside of their vehicles when the second collision occurred.”



The family says Blayke has been in hours-long surgeries every day since his arrival at HCMC.

“He’s got severe brain damage, spinal cord damage, his legs are crushed,” Reiman explains. “Pretty much everything in his body is broken, and he’s been in a coma.”

Friends from Milaca High School have visited daily, Lesnick says, making picture boards for Blayke and trying to keep the family’s spirits up.

“His friends have been an absolute blessing to have,” Lesnick notes. “They have made boards. They’ve been down here every day. They’ve been visiting Braxton, making sure they’re doing anything they can to help.”

Reiman says the 15-year-old is out of the hospital and is recovering at home but must return for cataract surgery.

Blayke’s medical situation is much more serious, she explains.



Still, the family says they are grateful for the support from the community.

“You have to have faith, really,” Reiman says. “I mean, there isn’t anything you can do. It’s a waiting game, a cruel one.”

The State Patrol says Moeser, a trooper since 2021, is currently on administrative leave.

Sherburne County authorities say the case is an ongoing and active investigation.

Lesnick, meanwhile, has organized a crowd-funding effort to help the family with medical and other expenses.

She says the family appreciates the outpouring of support.



“His friends have been absolutely amazing,” she notes. “These boys are so loved, and you can absolutely feel that.”