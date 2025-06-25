Family member speaks out about death of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband

On Tuesday night, for the first time, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS heard from Mark Hortman’s brother, Lee.

He lives in North Carolina. In the interview, we heard a lot of personal anecdotes about the Hortmans, their devotion to each other and how they met.

Lee also spoke about the details of how family members received the difficult news that Melissa and Mark Hortman had been killed.

“The world is a less beautiful place without them. You could see it in his eyes that was it, they fit together like nothing you’ve ever seen,” Lee said.

“He would attend all her gatherings, all of her political galas, all of that. He was so patient, and she hung the moon as far as Mark was concerned,” Lee added.

Lee says his brother and Melissa met in Washington, D.C., doing charity work, before eventually moving to Minnesota.

They liked to have poker night at their house and dinner with friends.

He says, “If you took the politics away, they were like anybody else.”

Hortman says he and his brother often went hunting together in Minnesota.

He says he learned about the Hortmans’ passing while fishing with his father in Florida.

“Of all of this, that may be the only bright spot, that he didn’t have to go through this alone. The shock of it all has passed, and now we have to start the grieving process,” Lee said.