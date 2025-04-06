Family, friends of Minnesota transgender man killed in New York State gather to honor his life

Honoring Sam Nordquist

There were moments of laughter at a celebration of life for Sam Nordquist.

“Sam was such an amazing person, always liked to be on the go,” recalls his mother, Linda.

But there were also moments of sadness and heartbreak at a gathering in South Minneapolis Saturday.

“I know there was a phase of disbelief where you don’t believe that this even happened,” declares Nae Vonch, a family friend. “And I think it’s just the disbelief and shock.”

Family members say Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man, traveled from Oakdale to a western New York State motel last September to meet Precious Arzuaga after they began an online romance.

“Like our worst fear is that you get your heart broken, oh, you come back sad,” Vonch recalls. “Our worst fears were never this.”

Authorities say Arzuaga and six others tortured and beat Nordquist for more than a month, between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.

His body was later found in a farm field about 20 miles away.

Nordquist was laid to rest in Oakdale in March, but his family and friends are still trying to come to terms with his passing.

“We’re taking it day by day. Some days are harder than others,” explains Nordquist’s sister Kayla. “Just that we’re trying to bring awareness, and we’re fighting for justice. And justice will be coming.”

Prosecutors in New York State say this is the worst homicide investigation they’ve worked on.

All seven of the suspects have pleaded not guilty to murder, kidnapping and other charges.

They’re being held without bail and face a court hearing on May 2.

Authorities say all seven are members of the LGBTQ community.

Linda Nordquist says she’s now bracing for the legal proceedings taking place in New York State, which she is planning to attend.



“I want them to think every day what they did to Sam,” she declares. “Was it worth it? Did you get your jollies off of it? I’ll never understand it.”

The gathering was a time to remember and honor Nordquist’s life but also to provide emotional and financial support for his family.

“There’s going to be more expenses that come up, that they’re not aware of,” Vonch says. “You know, lost wages, paying rent, going on trips to the trial.”

“It hurts me to see Linda going through this, so we just want to help out and support her,” adds Rose Ryan, a family friend. “It just brings tears to my eyes. As a mom, I just can’t even imagine a human being could do something like this. It’s heartbreaking.”

Linda Nordquist notes that her son worked as a caregiver for vulnerable adults.

She says she misses him every day.

“We have our days and our moments,” Nordquist says. “Just doing it by myself, it’s hard.”

You can find a crowdfunding effort to support the family by clicking here.