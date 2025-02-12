Family, friends gather Wednesday to remember Mahtomedi native killed in plane crash

Loved ones are gathering Wednesday to remember 35-year-old Wendy Jo Shaffer, who was among the 67 people killed in a plane crash over the Potomac River two weeks ago.

A funeral was held at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church in Mahtomedi Wednesday morning, and a celebration of life is being held Wednesday afternoon at JX Venue in Stillwater.

In addition to family and friends remembering her, the Primp Boutique in White Bear Lake is supporting the Wendy Jo Shaffer Foundation, by filling her favorite candy in goodie bags. All month long, 10% of its online sales go toward that mission.

In addition, shoppers can also come in-person on Thursday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to help support it as well. Anyone who does will get a beaded bracelet with the letters WWWD, short for “What Would Wendy Do.”

The Wendy Jo Shaffer Foundation supports women and girls pursuing careers in engineering, math and science, as Wendy worked as an engineer. She also leaves behind her husband and two sons. She grew up in Mahtomedi before moving to Charlotte, North Carolina. CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe set up for the Shaffer family.

One of her best friends described Wendy as a positive person who would spread a beam of light.

“When I think of Wendy, I think of sunshine,” said Elle Kehoe. “We are hoping with this foundation that we’ll be able to bring this confidence to other females and empower them to pursue their dreams.

