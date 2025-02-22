Family, friends, community gather for MN transgender man killed in New York; 2 more arrested

Sam Nordquist vigil

Family, friends and community members gathered to honor a Minnesota transgender man killed in western New York with a candlelight vigil in St. Paul.

While the investigation into Sam Nordquist’s death continues, two more arrests have been made in connection — now seven people have been charged with second-degree murder.

Hours after news of the additional arrests was shared, a well-attended vigil was held Friday night.

“Can’t believe I’m here. Can’t believe I’m doing this,” Kasarah Bruce, Nordquist’s sister, said to the dozens of people at the memorial.

“[Out of] anybody in the world, Sam didn’t deserve this. I mean, anybody in the world, Sam did not deserve this,” Bruce added while being embraced by other family members.

Friends of Nordquist — Jade Nelson and Maddy North — say he only radiated positivity and sunshine.

“When it’s someone that you’ve hugged before, that you’ve sat and you’ve had deep talks with before, and it just kind of, you know, it hurts a little more,” Nelson said, reflecting on learning of his death. “You kind of realize, like, well, this stuff really does happen. It’s real.”

She still remembers that the day they met, Nelson says she wasn’t having a good day.

“He had asked me if I was okay. He had no idea who I was but didn’t hesitate. And I think that that’s just like, really reflective of who Sam is as a person. He doesn’t care who you are. He just cares about you,” Nelson added.

“Only good memories that we will cherish forever,” North said.

Now, they and others at the vigil want people to remember those moments and memories while they all call for justice.

New York state investigators believe everyone involved knew each other and that this was not a hate crime.