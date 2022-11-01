Family: Adam Zimmer, former Vikings staffer and son of Mike Zimmer, dies at age 38

Adam Zimmer, son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday, according to a family member.

He was 38. Details surrounding his cause of death haven’t been provided as of this time.

Adam Zimmer was serving as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals, and previously served as co-defensive coordinator for the Vikings.

The Vikings issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

“We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer. Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family.” Vikings Ownership Group

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also received this statement from the Bengals:

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us – they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.” Mike Brown, Team President of the Cincinatti Bengals

Brown added the team was saddened to learn the “devastating news” about Zimmer.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was,” Adam Zimmer’s sister Corri Zimmer White wrote, in part, in an Instagram post Tuesday morning.

This is a 2019 file photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. (AP Photo)