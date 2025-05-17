Families feel sentence for woman in infant daycare abuse case too light

One of the two women charged in a north metro infant abuse case apologized to the families of the children she took responsibility for abusing.

Elizabeth Wiemerslage will now spend 90 days in jail and be under probation for the next decade.

Through tears in her sentencing hearing, Wiemerslage expressed remorse to the court and the families she’s affected.

Several victim impact statements were shared as well, including from Janice Degonda, whose daughter was just five months old at the time of the abuse, and Degonda’s mother, Susanne Dickison.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, because I feel like I failed her,” Dickison told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“They’ve stolen the sparkle from my daughter’s eyes … I hope when this is done it returns,” Dickison added.

A co-defendant in the case, Chloe Johnson, still has her case moving through the courts.

While impacted families say some jail time is better than none, some expressed in court on Friday that 90 days is not enough.

“Having a child is like having your heart walking around outside of your body, and you have to protect them with everything that you can,” Degonda said.

“You hear the cliche, if you see something, say something. But I mean, in this case, it’s true,” she added.

Since the incident, the mother and daughter have been working alongside Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, on legislation for better daycare oversight — it would require daycares with maltreatment violations to store their video surveillance for at least 60 days.

The West’s family daughter was also part of the abuse.

“If we can make sure that this never happens again, or if it does happen, people are held accountable, families don’t have to [do this], that would be wonderful,” Rep. West said.